WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people were taken to hospitals after a crash at the intersection of Moline Road and Illinois Rt. 78 in Whiteside County Wednesday. Just before noon, a car driven by 20-year-old Bobbie Joe Merrill of Erie, Ill. was westbound on Moline Road and when it was struck by a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Samantha Luett of Clinton, Iowa. According to the sheriff’s office, Luett was southbound and stopped at the intersection, then proceeded eastbound and failed to yield.