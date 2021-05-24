Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Day, Marshall, McPherson, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 23:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Day; Marshall; McPherson; Spink The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Day County in northeastern South Dakota Southwestern Marshall County in northeastern South Dakota Brown County in northeastern South Dakota Northeastern McPherson County in north central South Dakota North central Spink County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1210 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Leola to near Aberdeen to near Stratford, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1210 AM CDT, a 58 mph wind gust was reported the Aberdeen Airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Bath and Verdon around 1215 AM CDT. Ferney and Tacoma Park around 1220 AM CDT. Columbia, Putney, Forbes and Elm Lake around 1225 AM CDT. Groton around 1230 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Andover, Houghton, Sand Lake Wildlife Refuge, Pierpont, Claremont, Amherst and Langford. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH