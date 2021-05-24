Special Weather Statement issued for Dickey, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickey; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAMOURE...WESTERN DICKEY...LOGAN AND MCINTOSH COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 AM CDT At 1212 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Napoleon to 4 miles north of Long Lake. Movement was east northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ellendale, Napoleon, Ashley, Wishek, Kulm, Lehr, Forbes, Fredonia, Burnstad, Merricourt, Danzig, Green Lake and Beaver Lake State Park. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov