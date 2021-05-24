newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dickey County, ND

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickey, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickey; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAMOURE...WESTERN DICKEY...LOGAN AND MCINTOSH COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 AM CDT At 1212 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Napoleon to 4 miles north of Long Lake. Movement was east northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ellendale, Napoleon, Ashley, Wishek, Kulm, Lehr, Forbes, Fredonia, Burnstad, Merricourt, Danzig, Green Lake and Beaver Lake State Park. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Logan County, ND
City
Kulm, ND
City
Dickey, ND
City
Ellendale, ND
City
Fredonia, ND
County
Mcintosh County, ND
County
Dickey County, ND
County
Lamoure County, ND
City
Napoleon, ND
City
Wishek, ND
City
Lehr, ND
City
Burnstad, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Long Lake#East Lake#Heavy Flooding#Western Dickey#Green Lake#Southwestern Lamoure#Strong Thunderstorms#Localized Flooding#Wind#Ground Lightning#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bottineau County, NDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Kidder, La Moure by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FOR MOST OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA .Critical fire weather conditions are expected from late this morning through early this evening across most of central North Dakota. By the afternoon hours expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the 60s and humidity values as low as 12 percent. Additionally, northwest winds will increase, with sustained values up to 25 mph and gusts to 40 mph. Winds will be strongest east and diminish towards the western edge of the warning. These factors, combined with dry vegetation will lead to critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Most of central North Dakota * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Bottineau County, NDweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Grant, Kidder by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Grant; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Stutsman; Ward; Wells FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA .Critical fire weather conditions will be possible from late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening across portions of western North Dakota and all of central North Dakota. By the afternoon hours expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in 60s and humidity values as low as 14 percent. Additionally, northwest winds will become breezy with sustained values up to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Winds will be strongest east and diminish towards the western edge of the watch. These factors, combined with dry vegetation will likely lead to critical fire weather conditions. Thus, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 36 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Portions of western and all of central North Dakota * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Dickey County, NDnewsdakota.com

Burn Ban Issued For Dickey County

OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Dickey County Commission declared a Fire Emergency and Burn Ban Plan (to include a ban on campfires and garbage burning) be implemented, effective immediately, and to remain in effect when the North Dakota Rangeland Fire Danger is in the Very High or Extreme index and/or a RED FLAG Warning has been issued for North Dakota until further notice.
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burleigh, Dickey, Dunn, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burleigh; Dickey; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Williams RED FLAG WARNING FOR MOST OF WESTERN AND CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA TODAY INTO THIS EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions are expected most of western and central North Dakota late this morning into this evening. Winds will be northwesterly sustained to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Minimum relative humidity values are expected to fall to as low as 16 percent. Combined with dry fuels, this will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF WESTERN AND CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Most of western and central North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.