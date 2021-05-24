Severe Weather Statement issued for McPherson by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 23:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McPherson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN EDMUNDS AND MCPHERSON COUNTIES At 1157 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ashley to near Long Lake to near Long Lake Colony, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1147 PM CDT, a 59 mph wind gust was reported 10 miles southwest of Long Lake. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eureka, Leola, Long Lake, Wetonka, Plainview Colony, Long Lake Colony, Deerfield Colony, Greenway, Cravens Corner, New Town Corner and Grassland Colony. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov