Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Holt, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Blaine; Boyd; Brown; Eastern Cherry; Garfield; Holt; Keya Paha; Loup; Rock; Wheeler FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ TO 8 AM CDT /7 AM MDT/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in possible frost formation. * WHERE...Eastern Cherry, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Blaine, Loup, Garfield and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ to 8 AM CDT /7 AM MDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.