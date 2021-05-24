Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Holt, Wheeler by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garfield; Holt; Wheeler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN GARFIELD...SOUTHEASTERN HOLT AND WHEELER COUNTIES UNTIL 100 AM CDT At 1213 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Chambers to Fort Hartsuff State Park. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ewing, Chambers, Bartlett, Ericson, Knievels Corner, Sunfish Lake, Cumminsville, Four Corners, Pibel Lake State Recreation Area, Buffalo Flats, Goose Lake State Wildlife Management Area and Gables. This includes Highway 281 between mile markers 132 and 171.alerts.weather.gov