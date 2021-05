Roscoe Millett, lifetime resident of West Branch, Iowa, died peacefully on April 2, 2020, just two months shy of his 98th birthday. A visitation will be held from. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Henderson Barker Funeral Home in West Branch. This will be followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. at.