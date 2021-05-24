newsbreak-logo
John Van Steenhuyse, 85, passed away peacefully Friday, May 21, 2021, at Meth-Wick with family by his side. Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, with a Sharing of Memories at 6:30 p.m.. Private Mass: Thursday, May 27, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Inurnment: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Zach Johnson Foundation.

