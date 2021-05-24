newsbreak-logo
Manteca, CA

Manteca, CA: Major Injury Head-On Crash at French Camp and Union Roads

California Accident News
California Accident News
 5 days ago
1 Seriously Injured in Manteca Collision at French Camp Road and Union Road. Manteca, California (May 23, 2021) – One person was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision in Manteca, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol. The major injury crash, which involved two vehicles, was...

