I remember teaching my best friend, Lisa, how to ride a bike at 22 years old when she was nearly a college graduate. Sister Lisa — yes, she is now a religious sister with the Servants of God’s Love in Ann Arbor, Michigan — is one of those apparently fearless people who will try anything new, has an awesome heart for adventure and isn’t afraid of having to learn “on the job.” So why, you may ask, did she not learn to ride a bicycle until she was 22 years old?