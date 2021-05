The Friends of the Garden City Library is pleased to begin accepting quality books as donations on a very limited basis. Donations must be brought to the downstairs Cafe in the library on Saturday, June 5th between the hours of 10AM and 12PM. The Friends realize that it is offering a very short time frame but that will insure that the volunteer staff will be able to deal in an orderly way with the influx of donations. Only two bags or cartons of books will be accepted per family. At the front door you will be met by a volunteer who will instruct you to proceed downstairs by the lobby elevator. There the books will be received by a member of the Friends of the Library.