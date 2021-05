LEAD — A recent economic and fiscal impact study demonstrates that activities at the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) will have significant benefits for the state of South Dakota over the next decade. From 2020 to 2029, SURF’s net economic impact is projected to reach $1.6 billion, creating $572 million in household earnings for South Dakotans and 1,052 jobs annually. Approximately 90 percent of the impacts will be seen in Western South Dakota.