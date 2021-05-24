newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

This Week: New home sales, Gap earns, consumer spending

By The Associated Press
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Commerce Department issues its April tally of new U.S. home sales Tuesday. Economists expect the pace of sales slowed last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 955,000 homes. That follows a 20.7% surge in March that lifted the sales pace to the highest level since 2006, the peak of that decade’s housing boom. While builders are enjoying strong demand amid a dearth of existing homes on the market, they’re grappling with rising construction costs and supply chain issues.

www.nhregister.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Home Sales#Retail Sales#U S Sales#Quarterly Sales#The Commerce Department#Old Navy#Banana Republic#Americans#Factset#Wall Street#U S Consumer Spending#Monthly Percent Change#Revenue#Market#U S Consumers#Construction Costs#Strong Demand#Supply#Economic Indicators#Online Shopping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
Related
Real Estatebostonagentmagazine.com

NAR: Pending home sales slide in April on tight inventory

Pending home sales slid 4.4% between March and April as record-low inventory continued to drag down transactions, the National Association of Realtors reported, citing its Pending Home Sales Index. Year over year, however, the index was up 51.7% to 106.2, the NAR said in a press release. The index is...
Businessoilcity.news

US consumers boosted spending in April as inflation surged

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans increased their spending by 0.5% in April, a slowdown after a massive gain in March that had been powered by the distribution of billions of dollars in individual stimulus checks. Even with the pullback from a 4.7% surge in spending in March, the April increase provided...
ApparelPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Consumer Spending on Apparel Slips as Stimulus Funds Slow

Consumer spending on clothing and footwear fell a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent in April to $464.46 billion from $481.79 billion the prior month, continuing a wobbly pattern of gains and losses over the last six months. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), overall personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased 0.5 percent, or $80.3…
BusinessLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Data stew: Claims, durables, pending home sales, GDP

* Industrials lead S&P sector gainers; utilities sole loser. * Dollar, gold slip; crude edges higher; bitcoin up ~2%. May 27 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. DATA STEW: CLAIMS, DURABLES,...
Real Estatekitco.com

U.S. pending home sales decline in April

May 27 (Reuters) - Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes declined in April following a record-low inventory of homes for sale in the first quarter of 2021. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Thursday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, fell 4.4% to 106.2. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast pending home sales rising 0.8% percent.
Businessmorningstar.com

Costco's Sales Are Rising but So Are Its Costs

Costco Wholesale Corp. said demand surged in its latest quarter as the U.S. economy began to rev up, but the club-store chain warned it is facing higher costs for everything from workers to imported cheese. The company on Thursday said it generated $45.28 billion in revenue for its quarter that...
Retailmorningstar.com

Costco Reports Stronger Sales as U.S. Economy Gains Steam

Costco Wholesale Corp. said revenue increased during its latest quarter as the U.S. economy began to rev up with more people getting vaccinated against Covid 19. Costco on Thursday said it generated $45.28 billion in revenue for its quarter that ended May 9, up almost 22% from the same period last year. Analysts had predicted the club-store chain would report $43.65 billion in revenue.
Businessmorningstar.com

U.S. Consumer Spending Rose 0.5% in April — Update

Americans extended a spending binge in April as they continue to catch up on activities they held off on during the pandemic, propelling a broad economic recovery. After months of buying goods, many households are now shelling out more for services, dining out, traveling and even visiting the spa. Consumer spending rose by 0.5% in April--a solid increase, though slower than the 4.7% gain the prior month, which was fueled in part by federal stimulus checks.
StocksNewsTimes

Stocks open mostly higher on Wall Street, except for tech

Stocks were mostly higher on Thursday morning with the exception of technology stocks. Banks and industrial companies were pushing the broader market higher. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.1%. Banks were...
Real EstateMySanAntonio

U.S. pending home sales decline unexpectedly on lean inventory

U.S. pending home sales fell unexpectedly in April for the third time in the last four months, reflecting a lack of affordable properties that continues to restrain the housing market. The National Association of Realtors' index of pending home sales decreased 4.4% from the prior month to 106.2, the lowest...
Real EstateFOXBusiness

Pending home sales pummeled

National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard notes that the housing supply shortage is driving increased prices for homes and argues it would be 'much less inflationary' if supply increases to about six months of houses on the market. Pending home sales took a hit in April as the...
Real Estaterockproducts.com

New Home Sales Soften in April

Rising building materials costs and low inventory have caused new home sales prices to jump 20% on a year-over-year basis, harming housing affordability and driving down the pace of new home sales. Sales of newly built, single-family homes fell 5.9%, following a significant downward revision of the March estimate, to a 863,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate, according to newly released data by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.
Economythebusinesstimes.com

Consumer Confidence Index slips

A measure of consumer confidence has slipped from its highest reading in more than a year, but still reflects mostly upbeat assessments of business and labor conditions. The Conference Board reported its Consumer Confidence Index fell to 117.2 in May, down three-tenths of a point from what in April was the highest reading since early 2020.
Businessmvariety.com

US consumer confidence holds steady, soaring prices slowing housing momentum

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — U.S. consumer confidence hovered at a 14-month high in May as optimism over jobs tempered concerns about rising inflation and diminishing government financial support. Though the survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday suggested the pace of economic growth remained robust in the second quarter, the recovery...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

A Preview Of Gap's Earnings

On Thursday, May 27, Gap (NYSE:GPS) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses....
Real Estaterealtor.com

Pending Home Sales Sink as the Housing Market Falls Back to Earth

The numbers: An indicator of existing-home sales fell in April, suggesting that the housing market could be cooling in the face of high home prices. Pending home sales dropped 4.4% in April compared with March, the National Association of Realtors reported Thursday. On an annual basis pending home sales were...