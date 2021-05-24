This Week: New home sales, Gap earns, consumer spending

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Commerce Department issues its April tally of new U.S. home sales Tuesday. Economists expect the pace of sales slowed last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 955,000 homes. That follows a 20.7% surge in March that lifted the sales pace to the highest level since 2006, the peak of that decade’s housing boom. While builders are enjoying strong demand amid a dearth of existing homes on the market, they’re grappling with rising construction costs and supply chain issues.