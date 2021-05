In many places in both developed and developing economies, the supply of freshwater is under tremendous strain as the population grows. This is especially true in urban areas where the demand for resources is concentrated into a confined space. Despite progress, the United Nations (UN) estimates that 2.2 billion people still lack safely managed drinking water and 3 billion people lack basic handwashing facilities at home, depriving them of a vital way of combatting viruses, like the coronavirus. Water is scarce.