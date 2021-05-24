Prep roundup for Monday, May 24

Maconaquah No. 1 player Hayden Williamson watches a shot during the Rock Hollow Invitational on Saturday. Williamson fired a 72, which tied him for low score of the day. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo’s boys golf squad shot 318 to post the best local result and tie for third place in the 20-team Rock Hollow Invitational on Saturday at Peru. Individually, Maconaquah’s Hayden Williamson shot a cool 72 to tie for first place.

No. 16 Center Grove won by four strokes with a score of 309. Brebeuf Jesuit was second at 313. Kokomo and No. 2 Carmel each shot 318. Lewis Cass was fifth (322), Tipton sixth (337), Maconaquah ninth (341), Peru 11th (372), Western 13th (376), Northwestern 16th (396) and Eastern 20th (481).

Kokomo had the best finish of the Peru Sectional teams in the field, with Cass close behind. The sectional is June 7 at Rock Hollow.

Kokomo’s four counted scores were within four strokes of each other. Karson Parrott led the Wildkats with a 77, Brandon Hansen shot 79, and Jackson Richards and Ty Lauderbaugh each shot 81. Parrott was ninth individually.

Cass also showed nice balance. Jensen Burrous led the Kings with a 77, tying for ninth place individually, followed by Mason Hahn at 78, Blake Brown at 80 and Rowdy Frey at 87.

Maverick Conaway led Tipton with a 73, tying for third place, followed by Nolan Swan (84), Mylan Swan (88) and Gavin Hare (92).

Maconaquah’s Williamson tied for low strokes with Brebeuf’s Rowan Bhagar. Also for the Braves, Mason Taylor shot 81, Drake Guyer 87 and Tristan Herschberger 101.

Peru’s Kash Bellar shot 73 and tied for third. Jake Van Baalen shot 82, Reese Smith 103 and Brayden Bockover 114.

The top 10 finishers made the all-tournament team.

Kyle Sanders led Western with a 79, followed by Andrew Hartman (93), Sam Bowlby (100) and Ethan Fisher (104).

Sammy Shotwell led Northwestern with a 97, followed by Addison Horner (99), and Jake Martin and Bodey Henry (both 100).

Barak Price led Eastern with a 117.

BASEBALL

WESTERN WINS INVITE

Class 3A No. 8-ranked Western beat Northfield and Wabash to win Wabash’s invitational. The Panthers beat the Norsemen 9-5, then beat the Apaches 15-6.

Against Northfield, Parker Dean had a strong outing on the mound. The Panther junior and Purdue recruit pitched six innings, allowed just one hit and two earned runs, struck out 14 and walked seven. Cade Epp pitched the final inning.

Offensively, Garrett Lupoi went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two stolen bases, Braeden Bryant had a two-run single and two stolen bases and Riley Western had an RBI single.

Against Wabash, Riley Western pitched five innings for the win and went 3 for 5 at the plate. Dean also was 3 for 5, and had a double and two RBI. Alex Watkins was 2 for 2 with an RBI, Cayden McClure was 2 for 4 and Landon Lee cracked an RBI double.

Epp pitched in relief again. He worked the final two innings, allowed one run and struck out five.

“We weren’t overly sharp on the day, but we responded when we needed to on offense,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “I was really pleased with Cade Epp’s relief efforts in both games. Also, Alex Watkins’ effort behind the dish was admirable, we beat him up pretty good.

“We’ve got two practice days to clean things up and then it’s go time on Wednesday vs. Peru [in the Northwestern Sectional]. We have to be locked in, they are a good team.”

The Panthers will take a 19-7 record into the postseason.

NW 10, EASTERN 0, 5 Innings

Cole Wise dominated on the mound and at the plate in the Tigers’ rout of the visiting Comets.

Wise pitched all five innings and held the Comets to one hit. The Tiger junior and Ball State commit struck out 10 and walked four.

Offensively, Wise was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI. Austin Robinson was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI.

Winners of three straight, the Tigers (10-13) host Rossville today to close the regular season.

“We’re just excited overall that, regardless of what’s happened in the past and what the future holds for us, we’re playing our best baseball at the end of the season. That’s all any coach could ask for,” Northwestern skipper Ryan Ward said. “I’m super proud of our guys. Hopefully we can continue to build on it before sectionals.”

SOFTBALL

NW WINS 2

Class 3A No. 4-ranked Northwestern won a pair of games at Culver Academies, putting two different opponents away early.

In their first game, the Tigers (21-6) belted Rochester 14-2 in six innings, then beat host Culver Academies 15-5 in five frames.

Against Rochester, Ellie Boyer and Jaylyn Harrison each went 3 for 4 with three RBI. Boyer belted a homer and scored three times. Katelyn Graves and Bailey Henry were each 2 for 4 with two runs and Henry drove in two.

Harrison threw all six innings with four hits, a walk, two earned runs and two strikeouts.

In the Culver Academies game, Jaci Elson was 2 for 4 at the plate. Ellie Boyer doubled. Boyer and Ady Altman each scored three times. Alivia Hughes was 1 for 4 with three RBI and two runs.

Henry threw 3 2/3 innings with a hit, four walks, a run (earned) and three strikeouts.

CASS SWEEPS DH

Cass visited North Miami for a doubleheader and the Kings came away with a sweep.

Cass took an 8-5 win in the opener. Madison Dormer went 3 for 5 to lead a balanced King attack. Kaylie Williams, Paxtyn Hicks and Kyndal Silcox had two hits apiece and Hannah Plauschin had a double. Hicks and Plauschin drove in a run apiece and Dormer and Williams scored two runs apiece. Dormer pitched all seven innings for the win.

The Kings followed with a 5-4 win in the second game. Dormer went 3 for 4, Elly Logan and Plauschin had two hits apiece and Hicks had a double. Hicks pitched all seven innings for the win.

MAC SWEEPS EB

Maconaquah swept a doubleheader against Eastbrook to nose above .500 on the season. Mac (14-12) won both games by 10-9 scores.

In the opening game Mackenzie Butler led the Braves’ attack with a 3-for-3 game at the plate, including a double and two runs scored. Amaya Rader was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two runs. Lily Maple was 2 for 2 with two runs batted in and three runs. Aubree Mouser and Kayliana Williams were each 2 for 4. Williams had a double.

Phantazia DeBoard pitched all seven for the victory with seven strikeouts.

In the second game, Anna Clifton and Aubree Mouser led Mac at the plate. Clifton was 3 for 3 with two runs. Mouser was 3 for 4 with two runs batted in. Lilly Maple was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Maple tripled. Mouser, DeBoard and Rader doubled.

DeBoard threw 4 2/3 innings with a pair of strikeouts for the win. Bailey Carson threw 2 2/3 innings.

GIRLS TENNIS

PERU WINS

Peru beat Manchester 4-1 in the championship match of the six-team Peru Sectional. The unbeaten Bengal Tigers (14-0) advance to face Culver Academies on Tuesday in the opening round of the Plymouth Regional.