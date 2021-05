Although jackfruit might not be quite as popular a fruit as its more common counterparts, like bananas, there are many good reasons why it should become a staple in everyone's diet. It has a mild, sweet flavor, similar to a mango or pineapple, and it is a popular vegetarian alternative that is often used in dishes as a meat substitute, thanks to its fibrous, umami texture. But jackfruit isn't just for vegans and vegetarians. The tropical fruit is loaded with nutrition and delivers a healthy punch that just about everyone can benefit from.