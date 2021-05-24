Scripture Readings

Let me ask you something: Why might you have come to worship this morning?. Could it be you are here out of habit? Could it be your parents insisted? Could it be you are here to support your spouse? Could it be you wanted to catch up on the latest community gossip? Could it be you feared being the gossip if you stayed home? Could it be your plans for the day fell through? Or could it be you earnestly want to be enveloped by the presence and infused with the power of the Holy Spirit? Seriously, why have you come to worship? Just in case you’re wondering, I have come for the later rather than the former.