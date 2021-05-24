newsbreak-logo
Religion

Scripture Readings

oca.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThird Finding of the Honorable Head of the Holy Glorious Prophet, Forerunner and Baptist John (ca. 850). Hieromartyr Therapon, Bishop of Cyprus (14th c.). Hieromartyr Urban, Pope of Rome (230).

www.oca.org
ReligionBaptist Standard

Commentary: What about Phoebe? When Scripture “contradicts” Scripture, Part 2

In part 1, I discussed some arguments against female ordination and the texts most often cited in support—1 Corinthians 14 and 1 Timothy 2. I then discussed Baptist scholar E. Earle Ellis’s contextual reading of these passages as one of several possible readings that do not see these texts as universal mandates for the churches.
Religionbaptistpress.com

IMB workers in Stockholm to release multimedia Scripture project

STOCKHOLM (BP) – When Eric Haney stepped onto the train platform after a long night of music rehearsal, his eyes were drawn to the wall of posters advertising music groups and concerts. It was all black, with what Eric describes as the “saddest looking people I’ve ever seen.” The wall represented the reason Eric and his wife Anissa moved to Europe 11 years ago and what has inspired their latest project “Stories of Hope.”
Religionclearwatertribune.com

First Christian Church News

Pentecost is the anniversary of an important event in the life of the church. After the death of Jesus, he appeared alive to his followers over the course of about 40 days. He was raised up to heaven leaving his close followers with directions to wait for the power and presence of God for their lives. Pentecost is the celebration of that arrival.
Religioninterestingliterature.com

A Summary and Analysis of the Nativity Story of Jesus Christ

The most detailed and influential account of the birth of Jesus Christ is found in the Gospel of Luke. But Luke’s account, as well as being much more informative than the one we find in the Gospel of Matthew, is the version of events which does the most to strain readerly credulity. Details of the census which Joseph and Mary had to undertake to Bethlehem, not to mention the account of the birth of Jesus and his being laid in a manger, are found in the Gospel of Luke, so let’s take a closer look at what the Gospel says.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

3 Things Present in a God-Exalting Worship Service

You can hear the thunderous roar of Niagara Falls as far as 20 miles away. At its peak, 2,382 metric tons of water cascade down the 188-foot cliff every second. It’s staggering to comprehend such majesty. Yet, although the falls seem forbidding, many visitors feel compelled to get closer. They board the Maid of the Mist ship to hear the thunder of water on rock and to get soaked by the spray.
Religioninsight.org

For Facing Our Own Death

"I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me will live even if he dies, and everyone who lives and believes in Me will never die." (John 11:25–26) Our Father, this is a sacred moment because we all must answer the question, "Am I ready to die?" And not until we're ready to die are we truly ready to live.
Religionbiblicalarchaeology.org

Biblical Archaeology Review, Summer 2021

In the Summer 2021 issue of Biblical Archaeology Review, read touching tributes from family, friends, and BAS staff as they remember the late Hershel Shanks, BAR’s founder and Editor Emeritus. But, as Hershel no doubt would have wanted, the summer issue features a little something for everyone interested in the Bible and archaeology! Find out how many New Testament religious figures can be identified from evidence beyond the Bible, or learn about the ancient Hebrew alphabet and its usage for more than a millennium. Read how early translations of the Hebrew word for “ark” influenced ancient depictions of Noah’s fabled seaworthy vessel in surprising ways. The Summer 2021 issue also charts the routes used by Jesus and other Jewish pilgrims to reach Jerusalem, looks at an expanded re-telling of Noah’s birth preserved in the Dead Sea Scrolls, and examines fingerprints preserved on ancient pottery.
ReligionDaily Advance

Worshipping out of habit leaves you less open to Holy Spirit

Let me ask you something: Why might you have come to worship this morning?. Could it be you are here out of habit? Could it be your parents insisted? Could it be you are here to support your spouse? Could it be you wanted to catch up on the latest community gossip? Could it be you feared being the gossip if you stayed home? Could it be your plans for the day fell through? Or could it be you earnestly want to be enveloped by the presence and infused with the power of the Holy Spirit? Seriously, why have you come to worship? Just in case you’re wondering, I have come for the later rather than the former.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

10 Reasons to Love Unloveable People

No matter how unloving church members can be, I can’t avoid Jesus’ telling us to love God and neighbor (Matt. 22:34–40). Nor can I run from New Testaments commands that we love one another (1 Thess. 4:9, 1 Peter 1:22, 1 John 3:23). Here are 10 reasons why we must love even unlovable church members. […]
ReligionGallipolis Daily Tribune

Search the Scriptures: The source of comfort

Writing to the Corinthians, the apostle Paul offered this inspired benediction: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God (2 Corinthians 1:3-4; ESV).”
Worldepiscopalnewsservice.org

Sixbert Macumi elected primate of the Anglican Church of Burundi

[Anglican Church of Burundi] The bishop of Buye, the Rt. Rev. Sixbert Macumi, has been elected as the fifth archbishop and primate of the Anglican Church of Burundi. Macumi will succeed Archbishop Martin Blaise Nyaboho, who has led the church since 2016, when he is installed on Aug. 21. Macumi...
ReligionLiterary Hub

Imagining Heaven: On the Idea of Religious Quest and Prayer

I was on a trek across the Sierras one summer with a group of friends, including a number of soulful burros who carried our equipment and provisions. When night fell we’d face the dilemma of whether to leave them tied up. If we did, they’d be ready to go the next day, but they’d have methodically eaten everything in reach. If we left them free, we’d hear a rustling around four am: they’d be drifting off, uphill or down, through trees or open space, always east, sometimes for a mile or two, following some deep calling. They were seeking the light slowly dawning on the world.
Religionpraisedc.com

Scripture of the Day: Job 37:14-20 “The Wondrous Works of God”

Happy Friday! As we look back on this week, let’s not forget to Thank God for how far he has brought us. Whether this week was flooded with blessings on blessings or truly tested your faith, you made it! Today’s scripture is from Job 37:14-20 CEV which reads:. Job, consider...
Religionftc.co

Church Membership: Loving What Jesus Loves

He was reading his Bible and I struck up a conversation with him. We talked about the gospel and then I asked him, “What church do you belong to?” He answered, “I attend different churches all over but I’m not a member of any of them. I’m into Jesus, that’s all that matters.” I find his response fairly common.
Religionthetablet.org

Awaiting My Time to Serve God’s Children

As I wait to be ordained a priest of Jesus Christ in two weeks, I cannot help but feel in awe of how the Lord is preparing me to receive the grace of being ordained. By being ordained to serve all of God’s children, I hope to offer many people the opportunity to encounter the unrelenting love of Jesus and his unbounded mercy.
Religionsimplycatholic.com

Don’t Catholics Worship Mary?

There is something about Mary that drives many fundamentalists and some evangelicals nuts. Of course, they will insist Mary doesn’t bother them, but they claim the “fact” that Catholics exalt her so much she is apparently worshipped, or even — as you can read in the most extreme anti-Catholic literature — promoted to the fourth person of the Trinity. When I was a fundamentalist, I knew that Catholics worshipped Mary. Why else did they have statues of her, pray the Rosary to her and call her the “Mother of God”? Didn’t they know that God has no mother? How ridiculous!
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Nuns Commit Sins and Go to Confession

Three nuns told a priest they were going to commit a sin each. Afterward, they came back to him to say their confession so he could bless them. Three nuns in a convent went to their priest and told him they would commit one sin each. The priest said okay and asked them to go and sin, adding that he will bless them when they come back.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Faith in Focus: The Apostle Paul and the philosophers at Athens

There is an informative narrative in Acts 17 when the Apostle Paul paid a brief visit to Athens, the center of wisdom of the ancient world. Interestingly, the city was full of idols for every god known to them. Among the people Paul spoke to in the marketplace were some...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

OPINION | ANTHONY ARMSTRONG: The power of prayer

“And he spake a parable unto them to this end, that men ought always to pray, and not to faint.” — Luke 18:1. People are encouraged to attend worship services and discover and unlock the power of prayer. There’s an old saying, “April showers bring May flowers.” During the month...