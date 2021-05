Gov. Roy Cooper announced a major step forward on Friday for North Carolina as the state recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper is immediately lifting all mandatory indoor and outdoor capacity limits for businesses, event venues and gatherings. He is also lifting social-distancing requirements and most mandatory mask mandates. The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said people who've been fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask indoors and outdoors. It also comes as the state's daily new cases of Covid-19 remain steady and the number of hospitalizations drops.