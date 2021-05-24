How to Prevent Coating Defects Caused by Concrete Outgassing
Although concrete is commonly perceived as a dry and dense substance, it is actually an inherently porous material that more closely resembles a hard sponge. Within concrete’s matrix are microscopic voids and capillaries that allow air and moisture to flow through it as it’s being poured and placed. Certain air voids or intentional air entrainment is beneficial for concrete because it improves its freeze/thaw resistance. The entrained air allows room for the expansion of internal freezing and expanding water, which aids in avoiding damage to the concrete. This is good for the durability of concrete, but air entrainment can cause problems and outgassing defects when barrier coatings, such as epoxies and urethanes, are applied to the concrete surface.www.forconstructionpros.com