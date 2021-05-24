Emerging Concrete Technologies to Reduce Embodied Carbon

Damien Willems, CEO of Reynaers Aluminium, focusing on sustainable and innovative solutions for architectural windows, doors, and facades. Even though the world seemed to have come to a pause during this past year, we have seen accelerated growth in trends ranging from an increase in the digital world to remote employment to a priority on wellness. The architectural industry was already on the path of focusing on the well-being of the end user, sustainability of the products and energy-efficiency of the building; however, Covid-19 has rapidly progressed the importance of this in new builds and renovations. "Passive" buildings are constructed to be comfortable, environmental and cost-effective. As the CEO of a company that provides materials for passive buildings, I've observed that more and more architects are looking toward achieving these stringent sustainability certifications for their projects.