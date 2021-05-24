Guest opinion: Reducing wildﬁre risk to homes and communities
Wildﬁre risks in California are increasing. While climate change and decades of fuel buildup have exacerbated wildﬁres, ongoing home development in wildﬁre-prone lands is also driving wildﬁre risks to communities. Experts warn that the destruction seen in the past three years -- including well over 100 fatalities, 40,000 structures destroyed, and nearly $40 billion in insured losses -- is not an anomaly, but a look into our near future. The alarm bells are clamoring for action.www.almanacnews.com