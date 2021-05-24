newsbreak-logo
MLB

'Rolling right now': Dodgers sweep Giants

MLB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- Well, that’s one way to assert supremacy. The Dodgers put on a master class in rivalry-game dominance, beating the Giants 11-5 on Sunday at Oracle Park to complete a three-game sweep and overtake their rival in the standings. Of all the haymakers Los Angeles threw -- and...

www.mlb.com
MLBpitcherlist.com

Soler Did He Go?

I have this specific set of outfielders in my head that I was targeting in each draft this offseason. My success rate varied, but these guys all had similar repertoires—barrel rates in the teens but K rates nearing 30%. These players all smoke the ball but are quintessential 21st-century baseball—high risk, high reward, basically. Swing hard and hope you make contact because the ball will go far. These outfielders are Franmil Reyes, Teoscar Hernandez, and Jorge Soler, who have all had differing levels of success this season. Franmil is proving me right while the other two are laughing at me. Again, high risk, high reward. But this isn’t about Franmil or Teoscar. It’s about the player that came out of nowhere in 2019 to hit nearly 50 homers—the player that hit 25 home runs in 71 games with a 173 wRC+ in the second half of 2019.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Blasts game-winning homer

Lux went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Mariners. Lux singled and scored in the seventh inning, but his big hit came in the following frame. With two outs in the eighth and Los Angeles down a run, the third-year second baseman took Rafael Montero deep to plate three runs and vault his team toward a come-from-behind win. The blast was among the biggest hits of Lux's young career considering the context and the fact that a struggling Dodgers club was in danger of falling to .500 on the season. It also helped build upon a recent strong stretch at the plate for Lux, who is hitting .323 (10-for-31) with five RBI over his past eight games.
MLBFrankfort Times

Lux's 3-run homer in 8th rallies Dodgers past Mariners 6-4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gavin Lux hit a dramatic three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the struggling Los Angeles Dodgers rallied late for a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Lux pounded his chest and gestured to his dugout while his first homer of the season...
MLBTimes Union

Seattle-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Dodgers fourth. Justin Turner walks. Max Muncy walks. Justin Turner to second. Will Smith singles to shallow right field. Max Muncy to second. Justin Turner to third. Chris Taylor flies out to shallow center field to Kyle Lewis. Matt Beaty doubles to deep right field. Will Smith to third. Max Muncy scores. Justin Turner scores. Gavin Lux reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Matt Beaty to third. Will Smith out at home. Julio Urias strikes out swinging.
MLBMLB

Lux's moonshot gives LA much-needed win

LOS ANGELES -- Over the last three weeks, the Dodgers haven’t been able to get the big hit that pushes them over the top. They certainly got it on Tuesday. With the Dodgers trailing by one with two outs in the eighth, Gavin Lux crushed a three-run homer off right-hander Rafael Montero to send the Dodgers to a 6-4 win over the Mariners at Dodger Stadium.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Gavin Lux, Dodgers rally twice to beat Mariners

Gavin Lux hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 6-4 victory Tuesday over the visiting Seattle Mariners in the opener of a two-game interleague series. Lux's first home run of the season and sixth of his career came on a...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Gavin Lux blasts away his recent struggles in Dodgers’ comeback over Mariners

Dave Roberts indicated in early March that Gavin Lux would be his starting second baseman this season, the Dodgers’ manager saying he could see the Baseball America 2019 minor league player of the year “getting a good runway, playing regularly.”. But with Lux entering Tuesday night’s game against Seattle with...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Has Gavin Lux Finally Fixed His Swing?

Former Dodgers number one prospect Gavin Lux is finally heating up. After a bumpy April, Lux has enjoyed a productive first two weeks of May (.316/.350/.421). His three-run go-ahead home run on Tuesday night against the Mariners in the bottom of the eighth inning was the exclamation point. Manager Dave...
MLBchatsports.com

How High Is Gavin Lux’s Ceiling?

No doubt, the 413-foot bomb that Gavin Lux launched in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s victory was one of the most clutch moments the team has seen in weeks. While there have been a few other bright spots here and there offensively, the Dodgers just might find a way to put together a string of success should more of these huge plays occur in critical moments.
MLBLookout Landing

Regressed Bullpen Regresses Further, Mariners Drop Heartbreaker to Dodgers

FOX Crew: “Justin, there was a point this season where many felt that your team was collapsing, that you didn’t have what it took to be repeat champions. Obviously, they were wrong, but what was the turning point for you guys?”. Turner: “You know, it was tough, watching our record...
MLBDodger Insider

Gavin Lux’s first homer of the year powers Dodgers to comeback win

Gavin Lux knew the moment the ball exploded off his bat at 106.5 mph. He turned toward his dugout, pounded his chest and jubilantly screamed toward his teammates as his go-ahead home run sailed 413 feet toward right field and into the night sky at Dodger Stadium. The swing was...
NFLthefocus.news

Does Gavin Lux have a girlfriend? LA Dodgers baseman's personal life explored

Does Gavin Lux have a girlfriend? Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux walk-up song and personal life explored. Gavin Lux played baseball for Indian Trail High School and Academy in Kenosha, Wisconsin, before being selected in the first round of the 2016 MLB draft by the Dodgers. His uncle,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Corey Seager injury creates potential springboard for Gavin Lux

In what is the dictionary definition of a good problem to have, the amount of star power on the Los Angeles Dodgers means that top prospects in their extremely deep farm system often don’t get a ton of big-league reps. Gavin Lux has all the potential in the world, but he is currently blocked at shortstop by Corey Seager.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Walker Buehler Believes Comeback Win Can Turn Momentum For Dodgers

Walker Buehler tied for his longest start of the season Tuesday night and despite allowing three home runs, the Los Angeles Dodgers managed to come away with a win over the Seattle Mariners in the opener of their Interleague series. Heading into the start, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explained his...
MLBbaseballessential.com

Locked On Dodgers: Gavin Lux Delivers Big Hit and Big Energy vs. Mariners

The Dodgers won in come-from-behind fashion on Tuesday after Gavin Lux picked the right time to hit his first home run of the season. Jeff and Vince talk about many angles from the game starting with Lux, the bullpen use, the offense and how the game felt like the teams from recent years.
MLBRiverside Press Enterprise

Gavin Lux’s home run lifts Dodgers over Mariners

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers haven’t played like the defending World Series champions for the better part of three weeks. Gavin Lux had not hit a home run since September of last year. In a moment tailor-made for a player and his team, Lux lifted the Dodgers with one big...
MLBMLB

The Lux life: Phenom gives Dodgers a jolt

LOS ANGELES -- Over the last three weeks, the Dodgers haven’t been able to get the big hit that pushes them over the top. They certainly got it on Tuesday. With the Dodgers trailing by one with two outs in the eighth, Gavin Lux crushed a three-run homer off right-hander Rafael Montero to send the Dodgers to a 6-4 win over the Mariners at Dodger Stadium.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Marlins 3, Dodgers 2: The last few healthy guys struggle to score

— The Dodgers put two on against Pablo Lopez in the first, with singles by Max Muncy and Matt Beaty, but a fly out by Gavin Lux ended the early scoring threat. Thankfully the bottom of the order cashed in a few in the 2nd against Lopez, with Sheldon Neuse getting it started by smoking a ball to right-center for a double. Austin Barnes followed with a double of his own three pitches later, sending a changeup off the wall to score Neuse.