As of a March 2021, in a report by UN Women, it was revealed that globally, an estimated 736 million women are subject to some sort of violence, either at the hands of an intimate partner or a non-partner. And considering the number of cases that are reported on the daily about women being violated, harassed or even killed, the statistics aren’t all too shocking, though they are extremely disturbing. And perhaps, keeping the worrying state of women in mind, the Indian government has decided to make an efforts into helping women out, especially the ones living abroad.