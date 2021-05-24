newsbreak-logo
Genetically engineered intestinal organoids reveal potential treatment targets against SARS-CoV-2

By Dr. Tomislav Meštrović, MD, Ph.D.
News-Medical.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing CRISPR/Cas9 and human intestinal organoids to study genes implicated in the biology of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), researchers from the Netherlands identified a specific serine protease (TMPRSS2) as an attractive pan-coronavirus therapeutic target. Their exciting findings are available in a study currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.

