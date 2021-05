The Duke of Cambridge has condemned the BBC for its failings over a Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, which he said had fuelled the “fear, paranoia and isolation” his mother suffered in the final years of her life.Prince William said he felt “indescribable sadness” after an independent inquiry found that the corporation covered up “deceitful behaviour” by its journalist Martin Bashir to obtain the interview, while the Duke of Sussex said it was a “culture of exploitation and unethical practices” in the media which “ultimately took her life”.Follow live: Prince William claims BBC fueled Diana’s ‘fears’ as...