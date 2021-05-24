newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Tomlinson: Working from home may not be good for employers

By Chris Tomlinson, Staff writer, Chris Tomlinson
expressnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccinated people may be cleared to resume their lives as usual before the pandemic, but COVID-19 has changed our behaviors forever, and our workplaces will never be the same. More than 95 percent of American consumers say at least one lifestyle change they made in response to the coronavirus will become permanent, according to the consulting firm Accenture. Among the most popular were working from home, changing travel patterns and a desire to shop locally.

www.expressnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working From Home#Productivity#Consumer Goods#Accenture#Working At Home#Work From Home#University Employees#Business People#Money Managers#Houstonians#The University Of Chicago#Asian#Time#Employers#Employee Well Being#Incentives#Parents#Bosses#Mentoring#Vaccinated People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
Related
Economybizjournals

Traits to look for when hiring a work-from-home or hybrid employee

If surveys and anecdotes from experts are any indication, many new hires will be joining a hybrid workplace that’s considerably different than the pre-pandemic office. With that in mind, experts say there are some specific traits that companies should look for when hiring employees will spend part of their time working from home.
EconomyForbes

3 Things Eliminating Your HR Department Says To Your Employees

Traditionally, human resources hasn’t had the best reputation with employees. They’ve been viewed as spineless, cold and only there for the benefit of the employer. However, HR has come a long way and is changing for the better. In fact, the department has since been rebranded to People and Culture, with an emphasis on cultural initiatives, employee engagement and a more humanized experience. Lifehack author, Alena Cheina, defines employee engagement as, “not just about building relationships but how employers manage people, the state of the workplace, and the type of people being hired.”
Small BusinessBaton Rouge Business Report

Companies relaxing job requirements to cope with worker shortages

Employers are loosening job requirements amid the most severe worker shortages in recent memory. In many cases, they’re hiring candidates with no experience and training them to fill in the gaps as long as they have the aptitude and soft skills such as a knack for communicating well and working hard, USA Today reports.
WorldPosted by
Forbes

In Return To Work, Firms Need To Look At Individuals’ Needs

As — at least in countries, such as the U.S. and the U.K., that have made significant progress with vaccination — organizations take the first tentative steps towards a return to work, debate is raging over how far the process should go. Unsurprisingly, leaders of some well-known investment banks, such as Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase, have come out fighting, insisting that being in the office is vital for the type of work that they do. But others, including businesses that would be assumed to be similarly hard-driving, such as big law firms and consultancies, are being more circumspect. Having seen no drop in productivity in the past year or so, they are not just suggesting that employees need not be in the office more than 50% of the time, but even countenancing some staff being able to move to locations that would envisage them making the commute even less frequently.
Public Healthcareercast.com

To Work from Home or Return to the Office?

With the increased distribution of vaccines and other containment measures, the myriad ways in which COVID-19 impacted day-to-day life gradual subside as 2021 progresses on. But, even with the old normal coming back in some facets, changes made in response to the pandemic will remain part of our culture — work from home is one such change.
Minneapolis, MNmprnews.org

Is working from home here to stay?

Americans are eager to return to a world without pandemic restrictions — except when it comes to work. Studies show almost 70 percent of employees who’ve worked from home this past year want to continue with a form of remote work, even after COVID-19 is under control. Working parents are...
Public HealthInvestopedia

The Great Work-From-Home Migration

As the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the U.S. economy, many companies were unprepared for everyone to be working from home overnight, leaving them scrambling to set up remote procedures. “More than half of the people who were forced to work from home overnight had never done it before with any regularity,” says Kate Lister, president of Global Workplace Analytics, a research consultancy. In fact, only 20% of employees were working from home before COVID-19.
Jobsthemountvernongrapevine.com

Work From Home Health Concierge Wanted

This is a permanent work at home opportunity for candidates in Ohio. Health Concierge is the face of Aetna to provide targeted, personalized service based on a holistic view of the member, benefits, health information, and through engagement. Handles customer service inquiries and problems via telephone, internet, web-chat or written...
Career Development & AdviceL.A. Weekly

Can You Work From Home Forever? A Lot Of People Want To

After a year of remote work, a lot of people aren’t ready to return to the office. The pandemic has forever changed how and where we work. According to research conducted by the PEW Research Center, 71% of people who didn’t work remotely in the past found themselves working from home for the majority of 2020. While hitting a few roadblocks along the way, working from home has proven to be relatively easy and profitable for the majority of offices.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Minneapolis Digest

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. REMOTE Account Executive (Manufacturing, CPQ, SaaS); 2. Sales - Customer Service Experience Wanted - Work From Home; 3. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home, Part-time or Full-time Options!; 4. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 5. Customer Service Representative- Medical Devices; 6. Digital Sales Consultant; 7. Account Executive;
Public HealthBiz Times

Viewpoints: The future of work is more than working from home

Editor’s note: This viewpoint article was co-written by Blake Moret, chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation and Carolyn Lee, executive director of The Manufacturing Institute. Barrels of e-ink have been spilled in recent months on the radical realignment of the workplace during COVID-19. The commentators’ usually narrow focus on the...
Home & Gardenlastheplace.com

Essential Tips for Working From Home

While it’s the pandemic that has popularized and made the working from home culture mainstream, this lifestyle had been gaining ground over the years. Today, more companies have embraced remote work, and this has seen more employees working from the comfort of their homes. If you’re working from home, these tips will help you make your remote work experience more worthwhile.
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

Ohioans Are About To Discover Life After Working From Home - The New Normal

As summer approaches and more Ohioans are getting vaccinated, many businesses are thinking about what the new normal will look like post-pandemic. Certainly not everyone can work from home. A poll from Morning Consult last month showed two-thirds of employees who can want to return to the office as soon as possible. But that same poll showed 84 percent enjoyed working remotely.
Public HealthPosted by
Ladders

Boss smothering you during remote work?

Some managers just don’t believe that “working from home” means doing real work. On Blind, the largest anonymous professional network, we learned that the pandemic had adverse effects on managerial relationships, micromanaging, and communication issues. Blind asked 2,300 professionals on 3.29-3.31 what their experiences with their managers were during the...
Public HealthThought Catalog

How To Start Your Own Business If You’re Unemployed Due To The Pandemic

If you lost your job during the pandemic, you may have had a lot of time to reevaluate your career and life choices. Hundreds of thousands of businesses across North America have closed due to the pandemic, leaving millions unemployed and available to pursue new opportunities. Some people have been unemployed for over a year now and have been spending that time pondering their next move.