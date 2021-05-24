newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

NYC Landmarks 70 5th Ave and Holyrood Episcopal Church-Iglesia Santa Cruz

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City Landmarks Preservation Commission voted to designate Holyrood Episcopal Church-Iglesia Santa Cruz, which houses the Dominican Women’s Development Center and serves the neighborhood, and the Educational Building, which housed the early national hq of the NAACP, the National Civil Liberties Bureau, the League for the Abolition of Capital Punishment and the Citizens’ National Committee for Sacco-Vanzetti.

