Lee Seung Gi Leaves Agency After 17 Years + To Reportedly Establish One-Man Agency With His Father

By L. Kim
Soompi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Seung Gi is officially parting ways with Hook Entertainment. The actor debuted in June 2004 and has been with Hook Entertainment for 17 years. On May 24, the agency announced that he would be leaving the agency to establish his own company. The official statement reads as follows:. Hello,...

www.soompi.com
