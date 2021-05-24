newsbreak-logo
Janssen Pharmaceuticals : Presents Results of First Head-to-Head Study of Biologic Therapies in Patients with Moderate to Severe Crohn's Disease

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Janssen Presents Results of First Head-to-Head Study of Biologic Therapies. in Patients with Moderate to Severe Crohn's Disease. Late-breaker is one of 20 Janssen abstracts, 16 of which show the safety profile and. efficacy of STELARA in treating Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis at. Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Virtual 2021.

www.marketscreener.com
ScienceNews-Medical.net

“Good” bacteria demonstrate clinical potential for treating ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease

A new study published in Nature Communications demonstrates that a consortium of bacteria designed to complement missing or underrepresented functions in the imbalanced microbiome of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients, prevented and treated chronic immune-mediated colitis in humanized mouse models. The study's senior author, Balfour Sartor, MD, Midget Distinguished Professor...
Healthq957.com

U.S. FDA approves Bristol Myers’ bowel disease treatment

Bristol Myers Squibb said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its oral drug Zeposia to treat adults with ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease. Bristol Myers gained the drug, approved last year for treating multiple sclerosis patients, in 2019 through its $74 billion buyout of Celgene.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals To Present Data For Poziotinib In Patients With Brain Metastases At The Upcoming 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced a poster presentation on poziotinib CNS activity in patients with NSCLC with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 mutations. This poster presentation will be available at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting being held June 4-8, 2021. Details of the presentation is as follows:
Medical & BiotechZacks.com

Novartis (NVS) & Molecular Partners Initiate Study for COVID-19

NVS - Free Report) and partner Molecular Partners announced the initiation of EMPATHY, a phase II and III study, to evaluate the use of its novel DARPin therapeutic candidate, ensovibep (MP0420), for the treatment of COVID-19. Novartis will conduct the clinical trial program for ensovibep while Molecular Partners will sponsor the studies.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Patients With Moderate COPD Also Benefit From Triple Therapy

The benefits of a triple fixed-dose inhaled corticosteroid, long-acting muscarinic antagonist, and long-acting beta2 agonist combination extend to patients with moderate as well as severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). That's according to investigators in the ETHOS (Efficacy and Safety of Triple Therapy in Obstructive Lung Disease) trial (NCT02465567). In...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

AbbVie (ABBV) Presents New Late-Breaking Data Analyses Showing Risankizumab Achieves Clinical Remission and Endoscopic Response at Week 12 in Patients with Moderate to Severe Crohn's Disease

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Late-breaking data analyses presented by AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) at Digestive Disease WeekÂ® (DDW) Virtual Conference 2021 showed significantly greater proportions of patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease treated with both doses of investigational risankizumab (600 mg or 1200 mg) met the co-primary endpoints of clinical remission and endoscopic response at week 12 compared to placebo (p<0.001 for each) in two Phase 3 induction studies.1 This is the first presentation of data from these two studies, ADVANCE and MOTIVATE, following the announcement of top-line data earlier this year.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Janssen Presents Updated Data On First-in-Class Talquetamab At ASCO Suggesting Deep And Durable Responses In Heavily Pretreated Patients With Multiple Myeloma

RARITAN, N.J., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced today follow-up data from the MonumenTAL-1 Phase 1 first-in-human dose-escalation study of the investigational product talquetamab, the only off-the-shelf T-cell redirecting bispecific antibody in clinical development to target both GPRC5D, a novel multiple myeloma target, and CD3 on T-cells ( NCT03399799). 1,2,3 With a median follow-up of more than six months, updated results in 30 patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma treated with talquetamab by subcutaneous (SC) administration at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 70 percent, with 60 percent of patients achieving a very good partial response (VGPR) or better among those who had received a median of six prior lines of therapy. 4 The median time to first confirmed response was one month (range, 0.2-3.8 months). 4 These data will be featured during the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting as an oral presentation on Tuesday, June 8 (Abstract #8008). 4.
Diseases & Treatmentshealio.com

Skyrizi induction therapy bests placebo in refractory Crohn’s

Crohn’s disease previously unresponsive to conventional and biologic therapies showed response to Skyrizi, achieving clinical remission in more than a third of patients regardless of dosing, according to a presentation at Digestive Diseases Week. “In ADVANCE and MOTIVATE, significantly more patients achieved the co-primary endpoints of clinical remission – with...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
TheStreet

Mirikizumab Improves Fatigue In Patients With Crohn's Disease In Phase 2 Trial

INDIANAPOLIS, May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a pre-specified analysis of the Phase 2 SERENITY study, Eli Lilly and Company's (LLY) - Get Report mirikizumab improved fatigue in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease (CD) at 12 weeks, as measured by the mean change in FACIT-Fatigue scores compared to placebo, with improvements that were sustained up to one year. These results are being presented virtually at Digestive Disease Week ® (DDW), May 21-23, 2021.
Medical & BiotechStamford Advocate

Novita Pharmaceuticals to Present its Fascin Inhibitor NP-G2-044 Phase 1A Results in Patients with Advanced and Metastatic Solid Tumors at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

Novita Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Novita” or the “Company”), a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is dedicated to developing cancer drugs based on its proprietary fascin inhibitor technology. Fascin inhibitor NP-G2-044 is a first-in-class drug expected to block cancer metastasis as monotherapy and synergize with anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitors in combination therapy. Novita will for the first time present Phase 1A clinical trial results of NP-G2-044 at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting to be held from June 4-8, 2021.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Partner Therapeutics Announces Publication Of Clinical Trial Results Of Leukine® (sargramostim) In Patients With Parkinson's Disease

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Partner Therapeutics, Inc. (PTx), a commercial biotech company, announces the publication of results from an investigator-initiated clinical trial ( NCT03790670) evaluating the use of Leukine ® (sargramostim, yeast-derived rhuGM-CSF) in patients with Parkinson's Disease. Participants were evaluated for safety and tolerability as well as disease signs and symptoms including a standard Parkinson's mobility test (Movement Disorder Society (MDS) - Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale Part III - UPDRS). Howard Gendelman, MD, chair of the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) Pharmacology and Experimental Neurology (PEN), together with Katherine Olson, PhD, Lee Mosley, PhD and Pamela Santamaria, MD and collaborators at UNMC published their findings in Lancet's open access journal, EBioMedicine ("Safety, tolerability, and immune-biomarker profiling for year-long sargramostim treatment of Parkinson's disease") (Olson, K., et al.) https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ebiom.2021.103380.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

CNS Pharmaceuticals Commences Patient Enrollment In Potentially Pivotal Study Of Berubicin

HOUSTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced open enrollment for its potentially pivotal study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Berubicin in the treatment of recurrent GBM.
Healthorlandomedicalnews.com

SetPoint Medical Announces First Patient Enrolled in the RESET-RA Study

SetPoint Medical, a clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company developing therapy for chronic autoimmune diseases, has announced the enrollment of the first patient in the company’s RESET-RA study. The study received an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to evaluate SetPoint Medical’s proprietary bioelectronic platform in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
Diseases & Treatmentsdicardiology.com

Rivaroxaban Reduces First and Total Ischemic Events in Patients with Peripheral Artery Disease

May 17, 2021 — The anticoagulant rivaroxaban (Xarelto), in addition to low-dose aspirin, significantly reduced the occurrence of total severe events of the heart, limb or brain and issues related to other vascular complications in patients with symptomatic peripheral artery disease (PAD) who underwent lower extremity revascularization. The findings from the VOYAGER PAD trial were presented at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) 2021 Scientific Session, expand on earlier data and underscore the broad absolute benefits of this strategy in this high-risk patient population, researchers said.
Cancersurvivornet.com

FDA Approves First Targeted Therapy For Lung Cancer Patients With The KRAS Gene Mutation – Extraordinary Results With Sotorasib

The Food and Drug Administration approved sotorasib (brand name: Lumakras) for non-small cell lung cancer patients with the KRAS genetic mutation. In clinical trials, sotorasib shrank tumors with the KRAS mutation in around 36% of patients with 81% of patients achieving disease control (complete response, partial response or stable disease).