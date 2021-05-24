Janssen Pharmaceuticals : Presents Results of First Head-to-Head Study of Biologic Therapies in Patients with Moderate to Severe Crohn's Disease

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Partner Therapeutics, Inc. (PTx), a commercial biotech company, announces the publication of results from an investigator-initiated clinical trial ( NCT03790670) evaluating the use of Leukine ® (sargramostim, yeast-derived rhuGM-CSF) in patients with Parkinson's Disease. Participants were evaluated for safety and tolerability as well as disease signs and symptoms including a standard Parkinson's mobility test (Movement Disorder Society (MDS) - Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale Part III - UPDRS). Howard Gendelman, MD, chair of the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) Pharmacology and Experimental Neurology (PEN), together with Katherine Olson, PhD, Lee Mosley, PhD and Pamela Santamaria, MD and collaborators at UNMC published their findings in Lancet's open access journal, EBioMedicine ("Safety, tolerability, and immune-biomarker profiling for year-long sargramostim treatment of Parkinson's disease") (Olson, K., et al.) https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ebiom.2021.103380.