20-50-100 Years Ago — May 24

100 Years Ago

May 24, 1921

Two counties, Washington and Frederick, were swept by a tornado yesterday afternoon, causing damage to buildings and growing crops that will run far into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The damage at Knoxville and vicinity is estimated in the neighborhood of $16,000. Window glasses were broken in practically every building in the town. Gardens and wheat fields were cut to pieces, poultry killed, trees stripped of their foliage.

Bernard Coyne, of Sioux City, Iowa, said to be the tallest man in the world, died at his home in Otto county. Coyne was known as the “youthful giant,” his height 8 feet, 1 inch. He wore size 24 shoes. He had been ill for several months. He was 24 years old.

50 Years Ago

May 24, 1971

A seven-day search for the body of a 26-year-old Rocky Ridge man ended Saturday when an unidentified man and woman spotted it floating in the Potomac River, near Shepherdstown Bridge, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Department. The search began last Sunday after the sheriff’s department learned that Paul T. Fair disappeared during an attempt to swim 200 yards from his capsized boat to shore near Snyder’s Landing. Fair had been fishing with his brother-in-law, Leroy W. Riffle, who succeeded in making the swim.

The Germantown Giants upset Mount Airy 7-1 in Maryland State League action. This is the first loss for Mount Airy in more than a year. Its record is 10-1 for this season. Spike Jones took the loss before being relieved in the final two innings by Chris Sole. Jim Miller had the hot bat for Mount Airy, collecting two hits, including a double.

20 Years Ago

May 24, 2001

The Frederick Housing Authority is optimistic about winning a federal grant this year to raze two public housing projects and replace them with a neighborhood of houses. If this year’s application succeeds, the Taney and John Hanson projects will come down to make room for about 60 rowhouses and duplexes off Bentz Street between Fifth and Seventh. About 23 cottages and duplexes for seniors and the disabled also will be built north of Seventh Street.

Frederick County’s top prosecutor remains in the running to be the top prosecutor for the U.S. government in Maryland, Rep. Robert Ehrlich said Wednesday. State’s Attorney Scott Rolle is one of four nominees forwarded to the White House to fill the U.S. attorney’s job, said Mr. Ehrlich, who declined to name the others.