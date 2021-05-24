newsbreak-logo
Boral's DevTech Leader Chris Hines Selected to National Concrete Masonry Association Leadership Position

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHines appointed as MSV Market Segment Committee Chair, bringing 18 years of industry experience. The National Concrete Masonry Association (NCMA) has appointed Chris Hines, DevTech Leader for Boral’s Stone Division, to Manufactured Stone Veneer (MSV) Market Segment Committee Chair, as announced at the organization’s virtual Annual Convention. Hines brings 18 years of experience in the MSV industry to the position and will also sit on the NCMA Board of Directors as the representative for the MSV market segment.

