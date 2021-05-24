Echoes app by Cellule shows "the beauty of how the heart can sound"

For this instalment of How To Sound Like…, we’re looking at US songstress Doja Cat and some of the techniques used in the creation of Streets, produced by Blaq Tuxedo and taken from her 2019 hit album Hot Pink. Fusing elements of hip-hop, RnB and pop music into a glossy, expensive-sounding record, Hot Pink was a top 10 hit on the US Billboard chart. It also spawned the platinum-certified hit single Say So, which became massive after Nicki Minaj was drafted in to feature on the remix.