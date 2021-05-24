newsbreak-logo
Echoes app by Cellule shows "the beauty of how the heart can sound"

By Rima Sabina Aouf
Dezeen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK design studio Cellule has worked with medical researchers to produce Echoes, an app that lets users hear the sound and rhythm of their heartbeat. Echoes was produced to test the possibilities of tracking heart conditions via smartphones. But the app also aims to go beyond a purely medical function...

