PR Newswire : - Start of Day

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPS.Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Gap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.16.