PR Newswire : - Start of Day

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.32.