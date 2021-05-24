newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

PR Newswire : - Start of Day

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

This is the START of day message for the PR Newswire Disclose service. The content and accuracy of all information published on the Disclose service is the responsibility of the originating company or organisation and not PR Newswire or distributing companies. These companies include (but are not limited to) Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, and FE Investegate. However, PR Newswire shall use its reasonable efforts to correct any error or omission brought to its attention.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pr Newswire#The Pr Newswire Disclose#Bloomberg#Fe Investegate#Pr Newswire#Company#Day Message#Negligence#Personal Injury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.32.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Reminds Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Credit Suisse Group AG

RADNOR, Pa., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) - Get Report ("Credit Suisse") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Credit Suisse American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") between October 29, 2020 and March 31, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
Businessledgerinsights.com

Docusign acquires Clause, the smart legal contract firm

Nasdaq listed Docusign has acquired Clause, one of the major innovators in the legal automation sector. Clause was one of the first to create smart legal contracts which aim to add automated elements to conventional contracts that can use blockchain but don’t have to. It was the founder of the Accord Project, a non-profit association dedicated to smart legal contracts which boasts members from many of the world’s largest law firms.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

B. Riley Lowers Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Price Target to $5.00

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Waitr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Shares of Waitr stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.39 million, a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.868-11.263 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of research firms have issued reports on AIZ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Christine Flores Sells 14,713 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $913,824.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Businesswkzo.com

Reuters postpones website paywall amid Refinitiv dispute

(Reuters) – Reuters News postponed the launch of its website paywall following a dispute with financial data provider Refinitiv over whether the move would breach a news supply agreement between the two companies. Reuters, a unit of Thomson Reuters Corp, had been planning to start charging for news on Reuters.com...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.22)-($0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $381-386 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.73 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.220–0.170 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LI...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPS.Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Gap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.16.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.410–1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.03 million.Domo also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -0.390–0.350 EPS.
Los Angeles, CARadio Business Report

Estrella Media’s PR Lead To Exit

LOS ANGELES — He stayed on with the company following its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and transition from LBI Media. Now, Estrella Media‘s VP of PR and Corporate Affairs is moving on.
Africaborkena.com

Reuters’ News Reporting on Ethiopia Lacks Accountability

“A journalist who misrepresents a speech, or skews quotations or facts in order to lend credence to a political argument or to advance a certain agenda … this is bad faith.” ― David Foster Wallace. More than160 days ago, I submitted my protest article against Reuters’ irresponsible news report titled,...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Big Lots Inc. Q1 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year. The company's bottom line came in at $94.56 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $49.32 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's first quarter. Analysts had expected the company to...