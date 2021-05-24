newsbreak-logo
FHS top academic seniors honored during 64th Annual Academic Banquet

By Jessica Vaughn
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOLEY - The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce hosted the 64th Annual Academic Banquet on Thursday, May 13 at the Foley United Methodist Church. The special event honors the top achieving seniors of Foley High School, and gives each student the chance to connect with their community. Attendees include the students, their families and friends, Baldwin County School Board members, city officials, high school staff, and the Foley High School Teacher of the Year.

