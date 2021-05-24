How BTS Stole The Billboard Awards

On May 23, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards aired, and it's safe to say that BTS and their fans showed up for the event. Those who are even just casual fans of pop music most likely know who BTS is, a septuplet of South Korean male pop singers who have recently taken the world by storm with their English-language crossover, "Dynamite," in 2020 and their second single, 2021's "Butter." BTS and their fan ARMY dominate social media and ensure that BTS is represented everywhere, and the Billboard Music Awards were no different. A scroll of the hashtag for the BBMAs on Twitter shows the BTS ARMY out in force, tweeting their support for their favorite pop group.