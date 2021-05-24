Frances Tuttle Ramsey
Frances Tuttle Ramsey, age 89 of Gallatin, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Sumner Regional Medical Center. A lifelong resident of Sumner County, she was born to the late Marvin & Chloe (Meador) Tuttle. She and her late husband were married on September 5, 1953 and were the owners of Gallatin Upholstery and Gallatin Antiques on South Water Avenue for many years. She was a member of the Rock Bridge Missionary Baptist Church, where she joined in 1949. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Chuck” E. Ramsey; brothers, James Tuttle, and Wayne Tuttle.www.gallatinnews.com