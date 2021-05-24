'Army of the Dead' Director Admits Digital Removal of Chris D'Elia Costs 'A Few Million'

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder's producer wife Deborah has previously talked about the shooting process with comedienne Tig Notaro amid the COVID-19 pandemic to replace embattled actor Chris. AceShowbiz - Filmmaker Zack Snyder and his producer wife Deborah spent millions of dollars digitally removing embattled actor Chris D'Elia from "Army of the Dead".

