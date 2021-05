Studio Birthplace brings another powerful message to life. This time collaborating with Greenpeace UK on “Wasteminster”, an animation short film that visualizes the UK’s daily waste export in true scale by literally dropping it on 10 Downing Street and Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he delivers a passionate speech on the issue of plastic pollution and the damage being done to the environment. The film aims to hold Boris Johnson and the UK government to account for the plastic pollution crisis the UK is creating overseas.