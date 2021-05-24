newsbreak-logo
How retirement villages are becoming part of high street life in the UK

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopers snap up vacant retail and office sites in urban areas for apartment blocks for over-65s The ideas to reboot Britain’s pandemic-stricken high streets are coming in. After a record number of shop closures last year during the worst recession in history, stores are being replaced with student flats, gyms and crazy golf courses. But in one corner of south London, there is a different approach: retirement homes.

#Urban Areas#High Street#Uk#Village Life#Group Homes#Shopping Centres#The House Of Fraser#Brc#Debenhams#Retirement Villages Group#Axa Investment Managers#French#Guild Living#Legal General#Homebase#Diageo#Retirement Homes#Villages#Retirement Residences#Retirement Housing
