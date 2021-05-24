How retirement villages are becoming part of high street life in the UK

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Shoppers are only returning to high streets and shopping centres gradually, with footfall still 28.7% lower than pre-pandemic levels - more than a month after all non-essential retail opened up. Retail analyst Springboard said there was only a modest week-on-week increase after restaurants and pubs were allowed to serve indoors again on 17 May. But there was a clear boost to footfall in shopping destinations after 17:00, when people flocked to eat out or meet for a drink. Central London saw the biggest increase, while retail parks lost out on customers.