Spacewatch: total lunar eclipse and largest supermoon of the year

Readers, if you are willing to get up in the wee hours of the morning May 26, you can catch an awesome celestial event: a total lunar eclipse. According to NASA, over the course of several hours, “the Moon will pass through Earth’s shadow, causing it to darken and usually become reddish in color. The red color comes from sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere – a ring of light created by all the sunrises and sunsets happening around our planet at that time. Because of the reddish color, a lunar eclipse is often called a ‘blood moon.’ Just how red it will look is hard to predict, but dust in the atmosphere can have an effect.”