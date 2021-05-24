newsbreak-logo
My favourite Dylan song – by Mick Jagger, Marianne Faithfull, Tom Jones, Judy Collins and more

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was playing Bob Dylan records at my parents’ house when he was still an acoustic folk singer, but he was already very important and his lyrics were on point. The delivery isn’t just the words, it’s the accentuation and the moods and twists he puts on them. His greatness lies in the body of work. I was at a session for Blood on the Tracks [1975] and really enjoyed watching him record Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts, with this incredible depth of storyline, surrounded by all these boring people from the record company who he had sitting in the control room. I couldn’t record like that.

#Song Lyrics#British#Savoy#Baby Blue#Jack Of Hearts#Romantic Love Songs#Woody Guthrie Songs#Rock#Punk#Lonesome Day Blues#Birmingham#Denver
