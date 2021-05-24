Fallen veterans being honored before Memorial Day

Honoring veterans while keeping their memories alive. Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 96 is paying tribute to the soldiers who died in combat during the Vietnam war.

The group gathered at SouthSide Cemetery to honor three Tallahassee area vets Sunday.

Each grave was given a salute and a hero stone.

David Wilson said they wanted to follow tradition to emphasize their gratitude for the soldier's sacrifices.

"We hope that the families appreciate it, and they do from what they tell us," said Wilson. "But it's just important for our country that their families and them know that they are not forgotten."

By Memorial day, the group will have visited more than 200 grave sites around Tallahassee.