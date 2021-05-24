newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Fallen veterans being honored before Memorial Day

By Micah Cho
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yi4f0_0a8wX6La00

Honoring veterans while keeping their memories alive. Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 96 is paying tribute to the soldiers who died in combat during the Vietnam war.

The group gathered at SouthSide Cemetery to honor three Tallahassee area vets Sunday.

Each grave was given a salute and a hero stone.

David Wilson said they wanted to follow tradition to emphasize their gratitude for the soldier's sacrifices.

"We hope that the families appreciate it, and they do from what they tell us," said Wilson. "But it's just important for our country that their families and them know that they are not forgotten."

By Memorial day, the group will have visited more than 200 grave sites around Tallahassee.

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Society
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Society
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#War Veterans#Vietnam Vets#Soldiers#Southside#Southside Cemetery#Gratitude#Tradition#Country#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Society
Country
Vietnam
Related
Vero Beach, FLvbpd.org

Congratulations Chief Gabbard

Former Vero Beach Police Chief James Gabbard was inducted into the 2020 Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame this past Saturday in Tallahassee. Chief Gabbard served as police chief in Vero Beach for 19 years before becoming the city manager until retiring in 2010. ​. Congratulations Chief Gabbard!
Tallahassee, FLtallahasseemagazine.com

Medicine Show

When singer/songwriter Billy Dean returned to Florida after kicking around Nashville for 35 years to be near his 92-year-old mother, he immediately set about finding her a doctor. Dr. Hugh VanLandingham wasn’t accepting new patients, but Dean thought he might make an exception. The two men have Gadsden County roots...
Leon County, FLWCTV

Children’s Services Council meets for first time, swears in members

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members of the newly-established Children’s Services Council of Leon County met for the council’s first meeting and were sworn in Thursday night. Residents voted to approve the independent governing body, which will fund programs and services that improve the lives of children and their families, this...
Leon County, FLWCTV

PBJ PLZ! raises $62,000 for hungry children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV’s annual PBJ PLZ! drive has raised $62,000 to buy PB&J and other kid-friendly foods for hungry children. “‘We are overjoyed, once again, by the generosity of our community,” said Second Harvest CEO Monique Van Pelt. “The success of ‘PB&J Please’ allows Second Harvest to enter the summer season with confidence and the product needed to feed children.”