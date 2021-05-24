Tracking a warm week to start, but cooling down mid-week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day today with intervals of sunshine. Temps will stay warm today and tomorrow, but a front is on its way for Tuesday night into Wednesday, which will bring some gustier northwest winds for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will take a slight tumble into the 70s Wednesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. A chance of showers returns overnight Wednesday into Thursday, which will keep temperatures cool in the 50s and 60s. This chance of showers is much more widespread than what we have had this past weekend. Looking forward to Memorial Day Weekend, we look to generally stay dry aside from spotty showers and T-storms, with high temperatures around 70 degrees.