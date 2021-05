Buyers are required to register at Goffs Online to bid online at the 2021 Arqana Breeze-Up Sale, Arqana announced on Saturday. Registrations for bidding online are now open. Online bidding on the sale will only be available at Goffs Online, not Arqana Online, the French sales company stressed. For the second year in a row, the 2-year-old sale, which features 158 juveniles, will be held at Goffs UK's Doncaster sales complex due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. The breezes, which will start at noon, will be conducted at Doncaster Racecourse on May 26. The May 28 sale will begin at 11 a.m. local time.