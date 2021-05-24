Final name list of candidates for NA by-poll in Lumbini Province published
KATHMANDU: The final name list of candidates for the National Assembly by-polls taking place on May 31 in Lumbini Province has been published. Similarly, the candidates are also provided with election symbols. Election Officer Nimraj Bhattarai said that ‘Sun’ election symbol was provided to CPN (UML) candidate, Chandra Bahadur Khadka, and ‘Tree’ election symbol to Nepali Congress candidate Dirgha Narayan Pandey.english.khabarhub.com