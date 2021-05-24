newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Final name list of candidates for NA by-poll in Lumbini Province published

By Khabarhub
khabarhub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKATHMANDU: The final name list of candidates for the National Assembly by-polls taking place on May 31 in Lumbini Province has been published. Similarly, the candidates are also provided with election symbols. Election Officer Nimraj Bhattarai said that ‘Sun’ election symbol was provided to CPN (UML) candidate, Chandra Bahadur Khadka, and ‘Tree’ election symbol to Nepali Congress candidate Dirgha Narayan Pandey.

english.khabarhub.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Nepali Congress#Samajwadi Party#Party Members#Assembly Members#Na#The National Assembly#Cpn#Maoist Centre#Lumbini Province Assembly#Uml#Nc Candidate Pandey#Kathmandu#Vice Chairpersons#Election Symbols#Deputy#Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Worldkhabarhub.com

Parties to file nominations for NA by-lections in Lumbini Pradesh today

KATHMANDU: Political parties are filing nominations today for the by-elections of the National Assembly to be held on May 31 in Lumbini Pradesh. The Election Commission (EC), Nepal has informed that the parties will file nominations today as per the election schedule. Ruling CPN-UML has decided to field Chandra Bahadur...
Worldkhabarhub.com

Reinstate four Lumbini Province Assembly members: SC

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered not to implement the decision to relieve four lawmakers of Lumbini State Assembly from their post. A single bench of Justice Nahakul Subedi on Monday issued the order to not implement the decision stating that the decision of Province Assembly secretariat to relieve four lawmakers of Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal was against the constitution and laws. With the order of the SC, the four lawmakers’ post has been reinstated.
Worldvestnikkavkaza.net

Armenia ruling party electoral list top 30 names are made public

The ruling Civil Contract Party has published the top thirty names on its electoral list for the snap parliamentary elections in Armenia on June 20, News.am reports. And the top five names on this list are as follows:. 1) Nikol Pashinyan (acting PM) 2) Ararat Mirzoyan (National Assembly speaker) 3)...
Worldkhabarhub.com

EC holding by-elections in Bagmati tomorrow, in Lumbini on May 31

KATHMANDU: The Election Commission (EC), Nepal is set to hold National Assembly by-elections in Bagmati Pradesh on Thursday (May 20) and in Lumbini Pradesh on May 31. Three candidates are contesting the by-elections in Bagmati Pradesh with an electoral college of 348. Similarly, with 296 votes, two candidates are contesting the elections in Lumbini Pradesh.
World24newshd.tv

Six candidates to contest PS-70 Matli by-polls on May 20

The by-elections of PS 70 constituency in Matli, in district Badin, will be held on May 20, reported 24 News HD TV Channel on Monday. According to district election commissioner Azhar Hussain Tanwari, by-polls for PS 70 in Matli would be conducted on May 20 and six candidates are participating in the by-election.
Worldkhabarhub.com

SC to begin hearing writs against HoR dissolution today

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court (SC) will start hearing 30 writ petitions filed against the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) from Thursday. According to information expert of the SC Kishor Paudel, 19 writs petitions have been scheduled for hearing on Thursday (May 27) and the 11 on Friday. Similarly,...
Chautauqua County, NYwnynewsnow.com

Torres Unanimously Approved As Chautauqua Dem Election Commissoner

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Legislature unanimously approved Luz Torres to become the next Democratic Commissioner of Elections. According to the resolution from Wednesday night’s meeting, Torres will serve the remainder of the four year term that ends on Dec. 31, 2024. County Legislator and Democrat Chuck Nazzaro spoke just...
Worldkaftanpost.com

Donald Duke returns to PDP, reacts to Ayade’s defection

A former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He made it known in a statement titled ‘My Statement of Return,’ which he signed and issued, in Calabar, on Wednesday. The former Governor lamented the defection of Ben Ayade, the incumbent to All Progressives...
Politicskaftanpost.com

Appeal Court upholds Gov Obaseki’s victory in Edo election

The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin, Edo State, on Wednesday upheld the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki in last year’s governorship election in the state. The judgment was delivered just two months after the state’s Elections Petitions Tribunal dismissed the petition by the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and its governorship candidate, Iboi Lucky.
Politicsnewspotng.com

Donald Duke Confirms Return To PDP, Gives Reasons Ayade Left For APC

Newspot recalls Duke, who is a two-term former Governor of Cross River State between 1999 and 2007, defected from PDP to the Social Democratic Party, where he contested the 2019 presidential election. But reports of the former governor’s return to the PDP flooded Nigeria media on Wednesday evening. His return...
AdvocacyOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Socialists are pushing a new form of slavery

Political parties in the U.S. have come and gone over the last 240 years. The Democrat Party was once the protector of systemic slavery. It’s commonly acknowledged that the Democrat Party and traditionally Democrat states actually went to war to preserve the practice. Further, following the Civil War, the Democrat southern states strongly opposed Reconstruction initiatives in favor of continuing White Supremacy practices. Even into the 1980s, Democrats elected a governor known for his strong segregationist views.
Politicsmelodyinter.com

Constitution review: Ohanaeze Committee makes case for creation of Aba State -NigPilot

Committee of the pan Igbo socio-cultural association, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has made a case for the creation of Aba State. The committee made its position known on Wednesday, at the on-going South East zonal Senate’s public hearing on review of 1999 Constitution holding in Owerri, Imo State.Theo Nkire, first attorney-general of Abia State, who made Aba State Movement’s presentation at the public hearing chaired by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia State, said: “Aba State has its case made from the work of the Ohanaeze Committee. We ask the Senate Committee to consider our request.”
PoliticsCleveland Jewish News

Irish parliament calls Israel’s presence in the West Bank ‘de facto annexation’

(JTA) — Ireland’s parliament has called Israel’s handling of the West Bank a “de facto annexation” in a rare use of the term by officials of an EU member state. The designation came in a nonbinding motion passed Tuesday by the Dail, the lower house, by Sinn Fein, a nationalist left-wing party. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, who is not from Sinn Fein, also used the term in a debate in parliament earlier this week.
U.S. Politicseastafricanewspost.com

The injured attorney causes his colleagues to leave the session

The deputy of Monte Plata Province, Roman de Jesus Vargas, reported yesterday, in the middle of a session of the House of Representatives, that he had contracted Covid-19, which caused strange appearances and the departure of many lawmakers who were in the neighboring bloody circle one of those affected. After...
Politics24newshd.tv

UNGA President urges Pakistan to work vigorously to raise Kashmir issue in UN

President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir Thursday said the status of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute must not be changed unless resolved as per the resolutions of UN Security Council, reported 24NewsHD TV Channel. Addressing at a joint media conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi,...
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Irish parliament denounces Israeli policies in West Bank

LONDON — Ireland's parliament has passed a motion describing Israeli settlements and other policies in the occupied West Bank as "de facto annexation'' - some of the strongest language ever offered by a European Union nation on the issue. The motion passed Wednesday by the Dail, the lower house of...
Politicsnewspotng.com

APC Has Failed On Their Promises – Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday called out President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for low performance. The Peoples Democratic Party governor stated this at the commissioning of some roads built by the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri. Making asked Nigerians if they are experiencing what the ruling...
Businessmilwaukeesun.com

Shehbaz Sharif to not let Pak govt to pass budget

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 27 (ANI): Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday vowed to not let the Imran Khan-led ruling government pass an "anti-people budget". In a statement, Shehbaz said that he would resist getting the budget approved because it is "against the public...