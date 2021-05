BENZONIA — As if Benzie Central's girls 4x400-meter relay team needed any more motivation, their coach Asa Kelly gave it to them. Kelly did not lie, per se, to his four runners — Ellen Bretzke, Matilda Thörnqvist, Madison Teichman and Elise Johnson — but he did subtly insinuate that they needed to win their race for their team to win the regional championship over their rival Kingsley.