This article was originally published on Feb. 25, 2021, before Hernandez’s comeback meet. Hernandez competes again at the U.S. Classic on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock. Laurie Hernandez competes in a gymnastics meet this Saturday for the first time in four and a half years. So much changed since she won Olympic gold and silver medals in 2016 as the youngest woman in the entire 555-athlete U.S. delegation in Rio.