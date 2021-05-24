newsbreak-logo
Red Willow County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Red Willow by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Red Willow THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR RED WILLOW AND EASTERN HITCHCOCK COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

