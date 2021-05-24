newsbreak-logo
Hitchcock County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hitchcock THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR RED WILLOW AND EASTERN HITCHCOCK COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hitchcock The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Hitchcock County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 638 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Hitchcock County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED