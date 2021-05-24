Severe Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hitchcock THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR RED WILLOW AND EASTERN HITCHCOCK COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov