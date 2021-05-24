newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Yen Mildly Firmer in Subdued Trading, Kiwi Soft Despite Strong Retail Sales

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe forex markets are rather quiet in Asian session today. With some European markets and Canada on holiday, trading will likely remain subdued for the day ahead. Yen is trading mildly firmer, as near term consolidations are extending. Meanwhile, Australian Dollar and Canadian Dollar are the slightly softer ones. Technically,...

www.actionforex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Oil Price#Electronic Trading#Australian Dollar#Canadian Dollar#Forex Trading#Retail Price#China Sales#Asian#Eur#China Shanghai Sse#Singapore Strait Times#Jgb#Nzd Jpy#Nzd Usd#New Zealand Dollar#Ema#Ocr#Ifo#Swiss Credit Suisse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as investors weigh U.S. inflation surge

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2119 * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.6% * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar lost ground against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as data showed U.S. consumer inflation heating up in April, with the loonie on track to snap its longest streak of weekly gains since 2016. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2114 to the greenback, or 82.55 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2119. It was also down 0.4% for the week, after having climbed for eight straight weeks. U.S. consumer prices accelerated in the year to April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target. It comes as some Fed officials acknowledge that the time to talk about policy changes might be approaching. The U.S. dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies, helped by month-end flows. The United States has a public holiday on Monday. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as strong U.S. economic data and expectations of a rebound in global demand outweighed concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. U.S. crude prices were up 0.6% at $67.26 a barrel. Canadian GDP data for the first quarter is due on Tuesday, with economists expecting an annualized increase of 7%. The data could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. The central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year rose 1.2 basis points to 1.502%, having rebounded from its lowest level since mid-April on Wednesday at 1.444%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bearish pressure mounts, 0.7531 at sight

The Reserve Bank of Australia is having a monetary policy meeting next Tuesday. The greenback rallied on upbeat macroeconomic data, government spending plan. AUD/USD bearish potential is clear in the daily chart, immediate support at 0.7660/70. The AUD/USD pair ended a third consecutive week with losses, settling around the 0.7700...
Businesskitco.com

'No sense fighting' the bullish gold price trend - Kitco's gold price survey

(Kitco News) - Wall Street and Main Street are on the same page as bullish sentiment dominates the gold space, according to Kitco's weekly gold price survey. And there is reason to be optimistic — gold rose more than $220 in the last two months, capping the gains with a move above $1,900 an ounce this week. At the time of writing, August Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,898.60.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Ease As Investors Await US Inflation Data

Gold prices eased slightly on Friday, as an uptick in Treasury yields and a firmer dollar increased the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,892.84 per ounce, but was set for its fourth straight weekly gain. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1.892.80.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Equities, dollar gain on rising U.S. inflation

Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar rebounded against major currencies on Friday as new data strengthened concerns about surging inflation and more heated economic activity from pent-up demand. A U.S. Commerce Department report showed that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the year to April, blowing past the Federal...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: The tide is about to turn for the dollar

US inflation continues heating up, but the Fed will stay on hold. Economic progress at both shores of the Atlantic spurs optimism. EUR/USD is under strong selling pressure and poised to extend its slump. The EUR/USD pair surged to 1.2266 this week, its highest since January, but trimmed gains ahead...
Businessactionforex.com

Week Ahead – Could There be Another NFP Shock in Store for the Dollar?

As predictions about higher inflation turn out to be mostly correct, investors haven’t been doing such a good job in reading the health of the US labour market. The May nonfarm payrolls report will be an important test for the markets, although this time round, the risk might be skewed towards a positive shock. But a busy data schedule means traders will have more than the US jobs report to grapple with. Australian and Canadian GDP prints, Eurozone flash CPIs and the ISM PMIs are some of the other highlights. The Reserve Bank of Australia will kick off the June central bank gatherings but is unlikely to follow in the footsteps of its kiwi counterpart in signalling a policy shift.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY looks to refresh daily high near 85.30 amid risk-on sentiment

AUD/JPY edges higher in the Asian session. Upbeat market mood keeps the aussie higher. Yen delivers a non-performance on submissive economic outlook. AUD/JPY price remains on the higher side while extending the previous day’s gain in the initial Asian session. The cross touched the intraday high at 85.11 before making the intraday low at 85.0.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as investors cheer higher commodity prices

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against greenback * Price of U.S. oil settles nearly 1% higher * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, moving closer to a recent 6-year high, as oil prices rose and investors awaited U.S. inflation data on Friday that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled nearly 1% higher at $66.85 a barrel as strong U.S. economic data offset investors' concerns about the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies. "As the pandemic recedes, and the global economy reopens, Canada will be in a good spot to benefit from commodity and oil prices that are expected to remain firm going forward," said Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis at Action Economics. "USD-CAD remains in sell-the-rally mode," Simpson added. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2066 to the greenback, or 82.88 U.S. cents. Last week, it touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013, helped by the Bank of Canada's shift in April to a more hawkish stance. The central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Economists expect data on Friday to show U.S. core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices jumping in April. Fed officials have downplayed concerns about inflation prompting a knee-jerk policy response but some have acknowledged that the time to talk about policy changes might be approaching. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries after a report saying President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6-trillion budget for 2022. Canada's 10-year bond yield rose 3.9 basis points to 1.489%, having rebounded from its lowest intraday level since mid-April on Wednesday at 1.444%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

* Dollar index steady ahead of Friday inflation data * Sterling gets lift on comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan rally holds * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.2203. But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic. China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether lost 1% to $2,858. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9500 90.0730 -0.12% -0.034% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2203 $1.2192 +0.09% -0.13% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.4800 109.1350 +0.32% +5.96% +109.5400 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.59 133.07 +0.39% +5.26% +133.6700 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8979 +0.11% +1.59% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4173 $1.4121 +0.38% +3.75% +$1.4185 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2061 1.2127 -0.53% -5.28% +1.2142 +1.2060 Aussie/Dollar $0.7747 $0.7742 +0.08% +0.73% +$0.7755 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0949 +0.16% +1.47% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8633 -0.30% -3.67% +0.8646 +0.8599 NZ $0.7302 $0.7283 +0.26% +1.69% +$0.7310 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3495 8.3620 -0.05% -2.67% +8.3880 +8.3570 Euro/Norway 10.1898 10.1890 +0.01% -2.66% +10.2208 +10.1778 Dollar/Sweden 8.2968 8.3131 -0.10% +1.23% +8.3293 +8.2926 Euro/Sweden 10.1259 10.1360 -0.10% +0.49% +10.1457 +10.1130 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)
Businessactionforex.com

Markets Cautious ahead of US Inflation Data

A sense of caution enveloped financial markets on Thursday as investors awaited US data expected to offer more clues on inflation, economic growth and the outlook for monetary policy. European markets are mixed while US futures are slightly lower amid cautious trade. It is shaping up to be another week...
StocksMySanAntonio

Stocks climb as strong data fuel rotation trade

Stocks that stand to benefit the most from an economic rebound rallied after solid data spurred a decline in pandemic darlings such as technology companies. Treasuries retreated. Industrial, financial and commodity shares led gains in the S&P 500. The Russell 2000 of small caps outperformed major equity benchmarks, while the...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Firms

Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against major currencies for the first time this week and U.S. yields held steady ahead of key U.S. labor market and inflation readings. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,897.13 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50...
Businesskitco.com

Canadian dollar gains as attention turns to U.S. inflation data

TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, moving back in reach of a recent 6-year high as investors awaited U.S. inflation data on Friday that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2069 to the greenback, or 82.86 U.S. cents.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD stays directionless around 0.7750 after US data

AUD/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow band on Thursday. US BEA left the Q1 GDP growth estimate unchanged at 6.4%. US Dollar Index stays flat on the day near 90.00. The AUD/USD pair continues to have a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Thursday. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily gains at 0.7743.
StocksBusiness Insider

Profit Taking Expected For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 125 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,610-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Businessinvesting.com

Sterling fails to hold on to gains after U.S. inflation data

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling fell against a strengthening dollar on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer prices surged in April, confirming the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. The pound couldn't hold on to Thursday's gains when the Bank of England commented on the timing of rate hikes. It fell as...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD drops into the negative territory below 0.7750 on USD recovery

AUD/USD reversed its direction after climbing toward 0.7800. US Dollar Index rebounds to 90.00 during the American session. Focus shifts to Thursday's high-tier data releases from US. The AUD/USD pair rose toward 0.7800 during the Asian trading hours but came under modest bearish pressure in the second half of the...