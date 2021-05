COVID-19 vaccine certificates could be downloaded by any one that has had each the vaccine photographs administered. It serves as a proof that the particular person has been vaccinated towards COVID-19. India’ vaccination drive is in its third section whereby all residents above the age of 18+ are eligible to get the vaccine. While the nation grapples with extreme scarcity of vaccines, all those that have managed to get each the doses of the vaccine can obtain their COVID-19 vaccine certificates on-line. The certificates could be downloaded from the Aarogya Setu app or by way of the CoWIN web site. The two platforms are managed by the Government of India.